Jets win fourth straight game, to face Grissom

The James Clemens Jets won its fourth game in a row to remain perfect in Class 7A Region 4 play with a convincing 50-28 win at Gadsden City Friday night.

Quarterback Jamil Muhammed threw for 166 yards and two scores for the Jets who finished with an impressive 442 yards in total offense. Muhammed, a Vanderbilt commit went 19 of 25 passing the ball and also ran the ball six times for a total of 62 yards.

Austin McGhee caught two touchdown passes of 26 and 22 yards and added two more TD’s on the ground and Dante Snodgrass also had a touchdown as James Clemens continues to showcase its balanced offensive attack.

Gadsden City showed a glimmer of hope on its first offensive posession,following the Jets opening scoring drive, by driving from its own 22yard line all the way down to a first and goal at the Jets’ 6 yard line. The Titans took a field goal off the board following a Jets penalty in an attempt to score a touchdown, but on the ensuing play Jets defensive back Zachary Hopkins intercepted the ball and Gadsden City never regained momentum.

Looking ahead, James Clemens hopes to keep its Region 4 win streak alive as they play host to the Grissom Tigers (3-3 1-3) and Gadsden City now 0-6 and 0-4 in the Region will host the Florence Falcons (3-4 3-1).