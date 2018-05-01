Jets swept Mountain Brook to advance in playoffs

James Clemens swept Mountain Brook advance to the secondround of the Class 7A state baseball playoffs.

The Jets (27-14-1) won the first game 9-5 and eliminated the host team 5-2 in Game 2.

“We just happened to get a couple of big timely hits,” James Clemens coach Cory Hamrick said. “Our guys were just ready.”

Jackson Taylor led James Clemens with three hits and three RBIs in Game 1. Tommy Crider went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Laken Lansdell was the winning pitcher.

Colin Brown had an RBI double and Jackson Reece picked up the win on the mound in the second game. Lansdell drove in two runs.

James Clemens will travel to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Hewitt-Trussville beat Hoover in three games to advance.

It’s going to be very competitive,” Hamrick said. Hewitt-Trussville is “probably one of if not the best team in 7A. It will be a tough test for us. There’s no way to sugarcoat it.”

After James Clemens played only eight home games during the regular season, Hamrick sees his team as well prepared to go back on the road.

“Going on the road doesn’t affect us much,” Hamrick said.