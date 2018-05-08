Jets heading to girls soccer state semifinals

James Clemens advanced to the Class 7A semifinals for the first time by beating the Spain Park Jags 8-2.

Rachel Bradbury led the Jets with three goals. Hannah Patterson posted two goals and an assist.

Hannah Swager, Lily Wright and Hannah Smid each scored a goal. Wright’s score was on a penalty kick. Emma Houssain had an assist.

Clemens will play Vestavia Hills on Friday at 1 p.m. at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The winner will face the McGill-Toolen/Enterprise winner Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Jets split a pair of games against Vestavia Hills during the regular season. Each team won on its home field.

McGill Toolen from Mobile and Enterprise High School are the other two teams in the 7A tournament.

In the game against Spain Park, the Jags struck first with a breakaway goal by Jag striker Shea Greene with 25:29 to go in the first half.

The Jets answered eight minutes later when freshman Hannah Patterson scored on a breakaway goal of her own. Two minutes later Jet senior Rachel Bradberry scored her first of three goals on the night with a Patterson assist.

Senior Hannah Swager closed out the scoring for the half with a goal at the 1:48 mark as the Jets built a lead to 3-1 at halftime.

The Jags responded with a goal by Alyssa Young a little over four minutes into the second half. After that, it was all Jets.

Bradberry and Patterson each scored again to stretch the lead to a comfortable 5-2. Lily Wright connected on a penalty kick after a holding penalty for the Jets’ 6th goal.

With 1:17 to go Bradberry completed the hat trick with an assist from Emma Houssain as the gap widened to 7-2.

The Jets were not finished as junior Hannah Smid punched one in on a rebound with 00:27 to go.