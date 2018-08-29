Jets find success in opening cross country meet

The James Clemens Cross Country team were successful on their opening meet performance at Montevallo Early Bird Twilight, hosted by the University of Montevallo, this weekend.

Twenty schools competed in the meet with over 900 runners. The Jets program placed all five teams in the event’s top five.

The JC middle school and varsity girls brought home runner-up trophies. The JC boys varsity team beat their pre-meet 4th place ranking by finishing in the third team spot behind Hoover and Oak Mountain.

Liz Holcomb ran in the Gold Varsity division and finished third overall with a 20:43.

In the Girls Varsity Purple Division 5K, which included 126 runners, James Clemens were led by All-Elite Sarah Shirley, 22:24, who was named Overall Champion; and All-Elite Sydney Freeman, 23:06, runner-up.

The Lady Jets placed five girls in the top 20 runners, including: 11th place – All-Ellite Kaija Sorensen, 24:08; 16th Place – Caila Batchelor, 25:00; and 20th Place – Hannah Einhorn, 25:24.

Other finishers included: 21st Place – Emmy Mattingly, 25:38; 27th Place- Reagan Kvicala, 26:02; 51st Place – Su-An Cho, 27:53; and 62nd Place – Ragan Sanders, 28:33.

The Varsity Boy Jets were led by newcomer 10th grader Matthew Hill with an All-Elite performance in 4th place overall with a 16:55 time.

Two other Varsity Boys finished in the top 25: Patrick Neely and Alex shah.

Team Results: Boys Varsity Gold Division 5K (109 runners in race)

4th place – Matthew Hill, 16:55 (All-Elite)

20th place – Patrick Neely, 17:57

22nd place – Alex Shah, 18:09

31st place – Elliott Kliesner, 18:38

34th place – AJ Sheldrick, 18:40

Other JC Finishers:

41st place- Isaul Rubio Montano, 19:04

42nd place – Tyler Gohlich, 19:05

43rd place – Joseph Holder, 19:07

50th place – Garrett Nix, 19:28

55th place – Kody Shively, 19:42

Team Results: Middle School Girls 3200m (168 runners in race)James Clemens / Liberty Middle School 7th and 8th grade girls won the Runner-Up trophy by placing three girls on the All-Elite top 15 and five girls in the top 30. They were led by 7th place finisher Harley Samsil, 15:09; and 8th place finisher Katie Gudgen.

Other scorers were: 15th place – Sophie Plummer, 15:25; 18th place – Brittain Mattingly, 15:35; and 29th place – Amber Erwin, 16:28.

Team Results: Middle School Boys 3200M (206 runners in race)

James Clemens / Liberty MS team finished in 5th place. They were led by Dylan Templet, who placed 11th with his All-Elite performance of 12:27.

Other Scorers were: 21st place – Lee Gibson, 12:47; 23rd place – Cole Robinson, 12:56; 33rd place – Luke Stovall, 13:21; and 44th place – Ronan Barnes, 13:43.

Team Results: Junior Varsity Boys 5K (168 runners in race):

Scorers:

22 place – Rajesh Patel, 20:41

23 place – John Fluder, 20:44

41 place – Noah Kliesner, 21:11

51 place – Zach Williams,21:29

52 place – John Velez, 21:30