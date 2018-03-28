Jets end week with three wins, Patriots split 2-2

James Clemens won three of its four games last week. A 13-2 win at Albertville started the stretch followed by a 7-6 setback to Thompson, a 9-0 win over Arab and a 3-1 victory over Etowah County.

Laken Lansdell had three hits, including two triples and two RBIs in the loss to Thompson. Dylan Kridner, Cannon Clark and Colin Brown had two hits apiece. Chris Sanders scored twice and stole four bases.

Tyler Legere, Landon Gray and Jacob Evans combined to allow four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in the Patriots’ 9-0 shutout of Arab. Tommy Crider homered twice and drove in five runs and drew a walk. Brown had three hits and wasva home run shy of hitting for the cycle. He also walked, drove in a run and scored twice. Lansdell doubled, singled, walked and scored two runs and Zachary Hopkins added a double, a single and two RBIs.

Jackson Reece pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed three hits and two walks in the win over Etowah County. Crider had two hits and an RBI. Austin McGhee doubled, scored a run and stole a base. Brown singled, drove in a run and had a steal and Sanders scored a run and stole three bases.

James Clemens (16-9-1) will host Austin on Thursday, play Ardmore and Decatur at Decatur on Saturday and host Huntsville on Monday.

Bob Jones Baseball

The Patriots split last week’s games, going 2-2. Wins over Russellville and Helena preceded being swept by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in a doubleheader.

Bob Jones blanked Russellville 5-0. Cam Hill pitched a complete-game two hitter with four strikeouts. Hill also produced at the plate with a solo home run and a walk. Slate Alford doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored a run. John Michael Riley had a single, a run scored and two stolen bases. Kyle Parker tripled and drove in a run. Mitchell Daly contributed a double and a run scored.

The Patriots held off Helena 5-4. Hill provided another solid game on offenseas he finished with a triple, a single and an RBI. Caden Rose added a double, a walk and two runs scored. Dylan Ray singled, walked, scored a run and stole a base. Ryan Crawford contributed a double and an RBI.

In losing to Hillcrest 3-0 in Game 1 of the doubleheader, Riley, Rose and Parker each had a single to account for the Patriots’ total hits.

Bob Jones dropped the second game 6-4. Parker tallied two hits, a walk, an RBI and three steals. Daly added a double, a single and two RBIs. Hill doubled and scored a run and Rose had a single, two runs scored and a steal.

Bob Jones (19-6) will play at Westminster Christian on Thursday before traveling to Oxford on Friday for a game against Mountain Brook and Saturday contests with Oxford and Wetumpka.

James Clemens Softball

The Jets beat Hazel Green 9-8 last week with Jordan McMeans providing a home run, a double, a single, two RBIs and three runs scored. Sarah Simon had two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Eve Mallard tripled, singled, drove in a run, scored two runs and stole a base. Lila Young added a single, two runs scored and two steals.

Clemens led 4-0 after the first inning but trailed 8-5 before tying the game with a three-run bottom of the fifth. The Jets got the game-winning run in the sixth when Mallard’s triple drove in McMeans.

James Clemens will host Hartselle on Monday and Class 7A, Area 8 rival Buckhorn on Tuesday. The Jets lost 11-5 at Buckhorn on March 6.