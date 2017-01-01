Widgetized Section

Jet’s Anderson selected for All-American team

The accolades continue to roll in for James Clemens senior baseball player Jordan Anderson. The Rawlings Sporting Goods Company announced its annual Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American Team. Anderson was a first-team selection among more than 450,000 high school baseball players in the United States.

“I was certainly not expecting to be chosen and I consider it a great honor to be included in such an elite group of baseball players,” said Anderson.

Already an early signee with Mississippi State, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound fleet-footed centerfielder for the Jets was slowed early in the season by a slight hamstring pull that occurred late in the indoor track season. He’s batting .420 for the Jets who are sporting a .500 season going into the area section of their 2017 schedule.

Anderson also gained an earlier honor of being placed on the Collegiate Baseball All-American Team in January. He also participated in the 2016 Perfect Game All-American Classic last August in San Diego and the 20th annual North-South All-Star Week Baseball Game last summer in Montgomery. He’s also played for the very successful FTB Tucci travel baseball team and participated in the East Coast Pro Showcase in Tampa, Fla. an event run by Major League Baseball scouts.

Last month, Anderson was tagged as the No. 78 in Baseball America’s Top 100 Draft Prospects.

“I don’t really rank the awards I’ve received as they are all good to me,” added the humble Anderson. “So many players have talent at this level and I think it’s really cool just to be included.”

The Rawlings Perfect Game Preseason All-American Team also included Honorable Mention choices and several area players fell into that special category. Those included Garrett Brown, RHP, James Clemens (Wallace-Hanceville), Jake Christa, RHP, Madison Academy (USA), Jacob Foster, OF, Sparkman, Ford Luttrell, RHP, Bob Jones (Auburn), James Nix, OF, Madison Academy (UAH), Trevor Shelton, 3B, Sparkman (Lurleen B. Wallace CC) and Carter Vickers, RHP, Sparkman (Calhoun CC).

Anderson carries a 3.75 GPA and scored a 22 on his ACT. He’s been clocked in the 60 at 6.25 seconds and had his outfield arm clocked at 92 miles per hour. According to scouts’ notes, “Anderson is a great athlete with good arm from outfield and very interesting bat.”

The James Clemens program has also made a big trip to Atlanta, Georgia where the Jets partook in the Perfect Game Showdown. The Jets posted wins over East Paulding High (GA) 9-8 and Lewisburg High 5-2. The Jets had two losses in the special event falling to both Cartersville High 4-1 and IMG Academy 4-3.