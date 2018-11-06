Jets and Mustangs to open playoffs at home, Patriots travel to Hoover

James Clemens Jets

The James Clemens Jets finished the season strong, placing first in the Class 7A Region 4 standings with a record of 7-3 overall and undefeated in Region 4 competition. The Jets will host Hewitt-Trussville in the first round of the 7A playoffs. James Clemens is coming off of a tough loss to powerhouse Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa) 20-17 in their season finale.

Hewitt-Trussville will prove to be a worthy opponent as they finished the season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Region 3. The Huskies lost in their last outing to Thompson by a margin of 63-49.

Bob Jones Patriots

The Bob Jones Patriots will enter the 2018 high school football playoffs as the fourth seed in Class 7A Region 4 play, by beating Huntsville 21-3 in its last regular season game October 26th. It will be the Patriots 26th all-time playoff appearance in its storied history. Bob Jones finished the season 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Region 4 action.

The patriots will travel to Hoover to face the Bucs who finished in first place in Class 7A Region 3 play with a record of 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the Region. Hoover is coming off of a November 2nd loss to IMG Academy (FLA) 48-7. This will without a doubt be a tough challenge for the Patriots who will be without starting quarterback Caden Rose (broken finger).

Madison Academy Mustangs

The Madison Academy Mustangs (9-1 7-0) will enter the 2018 high school football playoffs ranked 7th in the state and riding a nine game winning streak. The Mustangs most recent win came against Brooks last Friday as they wrapped up the regular season with a convincing 45-28 victory.

On Nov.9th the Mustangs will play host to Alexandria (Calhoun County) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Alexandria who finished the season 6-4 overall and 3-3 in Class 5A Region 6 play is coming off of a huge win against Chilton County (Clanton) that gave them a playoff berth.