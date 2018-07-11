JED Eye to rock downtown Madison on Thursday

JED Eye will rock the “Village Green” in downtown Madison this Thursday in a free concert. Every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the summer, music fans gather on Front Street in downtown Madison for the Summer Gazebo Concerts.

JED EYE is a rock band based out of the Huntsville. They play cover songs from classic rock to 90s rock; everything from CCR to ZZ Top, to 3 Doors Down to Stone Temple Pilots. The band consists of Todd Blass, lead singer; Lisa Williams, guitar/keys and vocals; Todd Aure, guitar; Steve Brown, bass guitar/vocals; and Russ Dodge, drums.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and relax while you enjoy free, family-friendly entertainment. A different activity is planned for children each week, and local food like sandwiches, snow cones and tea are always on hand.

So, relax, kick back, find yourself a shady spot and enjoy the idyllic and picturesque charm of Madison while you hear the best music around!

Upcoming entertainers include:

July 19 – Divided by Zero

July 26 – Calypso Vision