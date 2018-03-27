JCHS principal promotes education issues in advocacy visit to Washington

James Clemens High School principal Dr. Brian Clayton visited Washington, DC this week to encourage Alabama’s members of

Congress to pass laws that enhance the nation’s public schools.

The visit was part of the annual Advocacy Conference, sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). Dr. Clayton was recently named 2018 Secondary Principal of the Year for Alabama which puts him in the running for the national NASSP Principal of the Year Award.

While in the nation’s capital, Dr. Clayton met with staffers from Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and Alabama U.S. representatives Mo Brooks and Martha Roby’s offices. The issues that were discussed were gun control and funding of professional development for educators.

“As a principal, my job is to provide each student in my school every resource and opportunity possible so they can reach their full potential,” said Dr. Clayton. “That job extends to advocating for my students at the highest levels of government. I believe my conversations with members of Congress gave them a clearer impression of the impact their decisions have on schools here in Madison.”

Dr. Clayton was one of 150 school leaders from across the country who converged on Washington, DC, March 19–21 for the annual NASSP Advocacy Conference. The event included a series of presentations and panel discussions on the most pressing federal policies affecting education and culminated with a day of visits to elected officials at their offices on Capitol Hill.