James Clemens Varsity Boys place 2nd in Jesse Owens Classic

The James Clemens Cross Country team posted a good performance in 20th Annual Jesse Owens Cross Country Classic over the weekend. The meet is one of the largest meets in the southeast United States, featuring runners from four states: Alabama; Georgia; Mississippi and Tennessee.

The James Clemens Varsity Boys ran in the Large Schools (4A-7A) Silver Division. They placed second overall, finishing behind Pearl, Mississippi, which has won this meet six years in a row. Fifty one schools competed in this division.

James Clemens ran their best team average of the year over the 5K course (17:29). They were led by three runners that finished in the top 30 and were named to the All Elite Runners Team. They competed with 357 other runners.

They were:

14th place 17:07 Matthew Hill

21st place 17:16 Patrick Neely

23rd place 17:18 Alex Shah

Other place finishers from James Clemens included:

42nd place 17:49 AJ Sheldrick

51st place 17:53 Elliott Kliesner

202 place 19:35 Garrett Nix

208 place 19:43 Rajesh Patel

Team 5K Average 17:29

In the Varsity Girls Large Schools Division (4A-7A) Silver Division, the Varsity Girls team finished 11th place out of 42 Schools. Liz Holcomb, made the All Elite team running her best time of the season 20:15.

James Clemens scorers were:

8th Liz Holcomb 20:15

46th Sydney Freeman 21:35

63rd Sarah Shirley 22:09

103rd Nikki Lipski 23:00

112th Kaija Sorenson 23:09

124th Emmy Mattingly 23:25

129th Hannah Einhorn 23:40

The Junior High Boys finished fifth out of 40 schools. They were paced by two Elite Runners in the top 30: Adan Brinkley finished 12th with a personal record time of 11:48; and Tyler Golich finished 17th with a personal record time of 11:55.

JC / LMS Junior High 2.1 mile race scorers:

12th Adan Brinkley 11:48

17th Tyler Gohlich 11:55

43th Noah Kliesner 12:36

45th Zach Williams 12:37

49th Isual Montano 12:39

63rd Dylan Templet 12:51

79th Luke Stovall 13:00

The Junior Varsity Girls finished 12th out of 28 Schools.

Mattingly, Brittain 42nd :24:17

Samsil, Harley 62nd :24:42

Plummer, Sophie 71st :24:53

Gudgen, Katie 97th :25:29

Sanders, Ragan 158th :27:29