James Clemens Track finishes 4th in state meet and breaks state records
The James Clemens Track Team has now finished in the top five teams at the State Track Meet for four years in a row.
Saturday’s meet was high lighted by the Lady Jets breaking two all time state records from all classifications:
Zuri Falkner, who signed scholarship to do track at Southern Misssisssippi, broke an 35 year old ALL Classification record in the Discus with a throw of 140-8.
James Clemens 4X400 team broke the ALL Classification State record of 3:52 set by Central Phenix in 2005, with an amazing 3:48.65 (Each girl avg 57 seconds in the 400m). 4X400m Team members:
Uriah James; Ashlee Osaji; Rachel Seeley; and Vada Samuels (signed track scholarship with Samford)
The girls dominated the 400m placing three girls in the top 6 and the Triple Jump placing three girls.
Ashlee Osaji brought home 3 medals and a state record from the State Meet.
Vada Samuels brought home 2 medals from the State Meet and a state record..
Zuri Falkner brought home 2 medals from the State Meet and a state record.
Shataeya Ligon brought home 1 medal from the State Meet.
Uriah James brought home 1 medal and a state record from the State Meet.
Women – 7A – Team Rankings
1) Hoover 125
2) Auburn 94.50
3) McGill-Toolen 80
4) James Clemens High School 78
5) Thompson 64
6) Hewitt-Trussville 43
7) Mountain Brook 41
8) Smiths Station 39
9) Oak Mountain 27
10) Sparkman 21
10) Central-Phenix City 21
12) Spain Park 17
13) Bob Jones 16
14) Fairhope 13
15) Baker 6.50
16) Gadsden City 6
17) Grissom 4
17) Huntsville 4
17) Davidson 4
The James Clemens team set two ALL Classification state meet records; set four school records; won 10 All-State medals and had 19 scoring performances.