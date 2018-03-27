James Clemens students lead S2S welcome outreach to new students

The Madison City Board of Education recognized two James Clemens High School students and their teacher-sponsors for winning a Military Child Education Coalition video challenge contest.

The achievement sends three students and two sponsors on an all expenses paid trip to the NTS (National Training Seminar) conference in Washington, D.C. this July, where they will be presenting to other S2S groups from across the country.

The students recognized at the board meeting, Sandra DeMaria and James Macklin, are both seniors and are active with the JCHS S2S (student-to-student) program. That’s a program that pairs new students at James Clemens with S2S students who help orient them to the school and to meet new friends. Approximately 50 students are involved in this group.

While the MCEC focus is on military students, the S2S program reaches out to all new students to help them form connections at the school.

Cindy Davis, grant administrator for Madison City Schools, works with S2S programs in all Madison City Schools. She recognized two S2S teacher sponsors from James Clemens High School: Maruso Setta and Meleighsa McLaughlin.