James Clemens students hold mock disaster drill

If you saw a lot of emergency response activity at James Clemens High School Tuesday, it was only a drill. Students in health sciences classes, theater, and others participated in a mock accident involving a distracted driver. Theater students used their acting and makeup skills to pose as bloodied victims, panicky bystanders, and emotional parents. Health students had to assess “injuries” and decide emergency treatment to stabilize patients.

JetsPress students covered the tragedy like media crews would in breaking news.



The Madison Fire and Rescue, Madison Police and MedFlight lent a hand helping it all seem authentic.

