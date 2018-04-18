James Clemens students help Make-A-Wish family’s wish come true

It was a very touching moment at James Clemens Wednesday afternoon. The school collected $8,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and held the surprise reveal to the young recipient in a pep-rally style event in the gym.

The reveal will send the Shores family on a dream trip to Hawaii. That was the wish of 8-year-old Hannah. She and her twin sister have cystic fibrosis.

James Clemens set a goal of $8,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and hit that goal recently at the faculty vs. student basketball game.

The whole school was in on the “reveal” to the young girls and parents. The school decorated the gym in Hawaiian décor (inflatable palm trees, beach balls, flowers, Leis, signs, etc. and students could wear Hawaiian to the pep rally.

The Student Government Association also bought the girls pull along travel bags filled with extras.

This gesture is in keeping with Madison City Schools strong emphasis on giving back to others and to the community.

