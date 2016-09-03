Widgetized Section

James Clemens student to compete on Jeopardy!

Dust off the graphing calculators and brush up on Shakespeare: The JEOPARDY! Teen Tournament is back, and Sharath Narayan, a sophomore at James Clemens High School in Madison, is set to compete. The two-week event, which begins Wednesday, November 9, features 15 of America’s sharpest teens aged 14-17 competing for a $100,000 grand prize; it was taped before a live audience at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

“The Teen Tournament is my favorite yearly event due to the energy and enthusiasm of our young contestants,” said JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek. “Taping this year’s shows in D.C. only added to that feeling of excitement and also created a sense of occasion that was felt by everyone who participated in it.”

Here are all of the Teen Tournament contestants, in alphabetical order:

Leeyu Addisu, an eighth grader at Howard Middle School in Ocala, Fla.

Lily Allingham, a sophomore at Sanford School in Hockessin, Del.

Jack Bekos, a junior at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Michael Borecki, a junior at Darien High School in Darien, Conn.

Porter Bowman, a junior at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, Conn.

Sabrina Duong, a sophomore at La Jolla High School in La Jolla, Calif.

Alec Fischthal, a junior at George W. Hewlett High School in Hewlett, N.Y.

Lucia Geng, a junior at Great Neck South High in Great Neck, N.Y.

Apurva Kanneganti, a senior at Germantown High School in Germantown, Tenn

Antonio Karides, a junior at Severna Park High School in Severna Park, Md.

Michael Kwan, a sophomore at The Harker School in San Jose, Calif.

Emily LaMonica, a senior at Marine Academy of Science and Technology in Highlands, N.J.

Sharath Narayan, a sophomore at James Clemens High School in Madison, Ala.

Connor Pierce, a freshman at St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas, Texas.

Jasmine Wheeler, an eighth grader at Heritage Classical Academy in Stow, Ohio

