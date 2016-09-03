Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Dust off the graphing calculators and brush up on Shakespeare: The JEOPARDY! Teen Tournament is back, and Sharath Narayan, a sophomore at James Clemens High School in Madison, is set to compete. The two-week event, which begins Wednesday, November 9, features 15 of America’s sharpest teens aged 14-17 competing for a $100,000 grand prize; it was taped before a live audience at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
“The Teen Tournament is my favorite yearly event due to the energy and enthusiasm of our young contestants,” said JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek. “Taping this year’s shows in D.C. only added to that feeling of excitement and also created a sense of occasion that was felt by everyone who participated in it.”
