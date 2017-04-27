Widgetized Section

James Clemens Seniors Get Accepted early into Medical School

They say hard work pays off, and several James Clemens High School seniors are proof. They haven’t graduated, but have already been accepted into medical and nursing school programs in the state.

The high school decided to honor their achievement by having a staged ceremony for their academic achievements. Isha Chaudhary is one of the three students who got accepted into the medical school program at UAB. “I feel like it’s a really respectable position, and it’s just helping people making their lives better, that’s what I really want to do,” Chaudhary said.

whnt.com/2017/04/27/several-james-clemens-high-school-seniors-get-accepted-early-into-medical-and-nursing-school/