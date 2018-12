The James Clemens High and Liberty Middle choirs will present “Sounds of the Season” on Thursday, Dec. 13. Showtime is 7 p.m. in the James Clemens auditorium.

The art show that had been scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 13 from 5 to 7 PM.

The band concert remains scheduled for Friday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at JCHS.

Don’t miss the outstanding talent of our JCHS and LMS students.