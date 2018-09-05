InsideOut Ministries holding PB&J drive at Bob Jones vs James Clemens game

The annual Bob Jones vs. James Clemens football game is Friday, Sept. 7.

So is the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl.

The public is invited to bring donations of Peanut Butter or Jelly – or both – to a drop off area for each school outside the stadium. The school with the biggest collection can claim bragging rights.

InsideOut Ministries is heading up this drive to turn a football rivalry into a cause for good.

Donations ahead of time can be made by phoning 256-325-5193.( www.inside-outministries.org ) Please share to help spread the word.