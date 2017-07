Huntsville Police seek help in locating murder suspect

Huntsville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for help in locating a murder suspect.

Investigators are looking for Mondrel Ward, 25, of Huntsville in connection to a shooting in the 2400 Block of Old Blue Spring Road shortly before midnight of July 14, Friday. http://whnt.com/2017/07/17/huntsville-police-seek-help-in-locating-murder-suspect/