Widgetized Section

Lord Mayor of Westminster invites The Cotton Candies to England

MADISON, Ala. – Stem and Stein in Madison hosted a one-of-a-kind event on Tuesday, as a visiting dignitary made a trip to Alabama to honor some talented dancers.

The Lord Mayor of Westminster, England — Councillor Steve Summers — traveled to Madison to invite to “The Cotton Candies Marching Krewe” to participate in London’s New Year’s Day Parade & Festival.http://whnt.com/2017/03/22/lord-mayor-of-westminster-england-invites-north-alabama-dance-group-to-new-y