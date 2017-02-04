Widgetized Section

Concert Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017

Time: FREE Family Activities at 9:30 a.m., Concert at 11:00 a.m. (Huntsville, AL) – The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra (HSO), in conjunction with the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra Guild and Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), will present the annual Young People’s Concert series to approximately 6,000 area fourth-graders February 2-3, 2017, allowing them to explore a true symphony concert programmed just for them at no cost. This year, the HSO will present Compose Yourself, an interactive guide to the orchestra. HSO’s Young People’s Concerts lead up to the annual FREE Family Concert. The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra presents it’s FREE Family Concert (FFC) – Compose Yourself – on Saturday, February 4, 2017 in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, VBC. FREE Pre-concert activities, including an instrument petting zoo, musical chairs, face painting, coloring and more, start at 9:30 am. The concert begins at 11:00 am. The FREE Family Concert is a wonderful way to introduce young people to the instruments and music of a symphony…and it’s completely FREE, thanks to sponsorship from Damson Automotive Group and the Painted Violin Society and production sponsor SAIC! The FFC is a program designed for audiences of all ages. Compose Yourself is a unique and interactive show for young audiences by James Stephenson. Lauded by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra as “the perfect blend of education and entertainment,” it introduces children of all ages to the instruments of the orchestra, and together we will all create a piece of music that has never been performed before. For more information, please visit hso.org or contact Erica Jackman at 256-539-4818 or erica@hso.org.