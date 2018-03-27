Health and Fitness: Fitness is great for all ages

By “Superman” Phillip Johnson

I train many clients in martial arts, boxing, self defense, kickboxing, and personal training in fitness. I train them from ages 4 to 92 or older. It’s important at a young age to begin fitness training and I don’t mean necessarily weight training.

Weight training to young is actually bad for children under 12 years old, their joints, bones, and muscles are still developing and too early can cause injuries and other problems. I enjoy getting and training people to reach their proclivities of getting fit, healthier, muscular, leaner, thinner, and stronger.

It would behoove everyone to get in shape, have a sensible diet, do their cardio, and stay active regardless of age. Of course as you get older your hormones are lessened and your body starts to deteriorate, as I like to put it, father times always wins and you are not the same as you were at a much younger age.

Fitness experts like myself, doctors, and other health knowledgeable sources are saying, especially with a woman, their bodies start to change every five years especially when they start having children. Women want to lose weight in the abdomen areas, hips, buttocks, and legs. That is where most women gain weight at. They also gain weight in their back, neck, chin, face, and under the arms creating that “bra overhang” (back) and “jiggles under arms” (triceps) problems.

Men usually gain theirs in the midsection areas, back, neck, face, and chest. Many men maintain the lean or muscular legs longer than women. Weight is definitely a problem for both genders. Weight problems can start at a very young age through bad eating habits, lack of exercise, and hereditary traits. That’s why I promote health and exercise at a young age from elementary school on up.

Exercising on a regular basis is conducive to a healthier body for all ages. Exercising relives stress, calms your mind, helps you to be able to think clearly, and give you more confidence in yourself in many ways.

Losing weight for many people is an emotional thing as well. I’ve seen many get depressed and suicidal because of being overweight. I’ve also seen it the other way where many become anorectic and some die from that. Exercise and a good diet and help both anorectic people and overweight people.

My 81 year old client Elia (pictured above) at the YMCA proves that exercising is good at any age. As a matter of fact just moving around and exercising on a regular basis at any age, especially seniors after 55 years old is good for the bones, joints, and muscles. It prevents osteoporosis, bone loss, lowers blood estrogen, and helps lower a woman’s breast-cancer risk.

Exercise also reduces other cancer-growth factors such as insulin.

Older women need to be concerned about estrogen, because after menopause the hormone is produced by fat cells.

Women and men older than age 20 can help prevent bone loss with regular exercise. Exercising allows us to maintain muscle strength, coordination, and balance, which in turn helps to prevent falls and related fractures. This is especially important for older adults and people who have been diagnosed with osteoporosis.

I am teaching a program for seniors age 65 and up at Red-X fitness (formerly known as Benders) in Madison starting in April. Please come by and see for yourself and get more information. These exercises and program are designed for seniors to live a more healthier and happier life through exercise and nutrition.

My suggestion is to start a fitness and health program for yourself. Get some education on it, go to a gym, or hire a personal trainer who is experienced and knowledgeable about health and fitness. Do it for yourself, your family, and your grand kids.

