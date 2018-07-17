Hazel Green assistant coach hired to lead Lady Jets

The Lady Jets of James Clemens High School have a new basketball coach.

JCHS Principal Dr. Brian Clayton and Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker introduced Capriee Tucker to the school community recently.

She has a combined 15 years of playing and coaching and said she is big on sportsmanship, motivation, conditioning and communicating in the development of players both academically and athletically.

Coach Tucker was assistant coach at Hazel Green High School which went to state two years in a row, ending once as champion and the other time runner-up.

She was head junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach at Huntsville High School from 2013-16, and graduate assistant at the University of Alabama while pursuing her master’s degree. She graduated from Fort Payne High School and played for the University of Tennesse-Chattanooga on scholarship.

Coach Tucker will be teaching social sciences at JCHS in addition to her role as head girls basketball coach.