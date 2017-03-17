Widgetized Section

Hats off to Dr. Seuss: Area schools celebrate Read across America Day

Madison City elementary schools celebrated Read Across America Day by doing just that – reading promoting it as fun in the process.

Read Across America is observed annually on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Over at West Madison Elementary, teacher Wendy Tibbs’ gifted 3rd graders paired up individually with a Kindergarten or 1st grade student to read them a book of the younger one’s choosing.

Book orders were written on tickets and placed on a carousel in the pretend Dr. Seuss Reading Cafe in the school library.

Students serving as chefs would send the requested book out on a tray, where “waiters” would then deliver it to the appropriate table. The older student would then read to the younger one.

Other activities included face painting, a class photo, and special Dr. Seuss games and activities, all in a beautifully appointed Seussical space. Volunteers from Target provided special gifts for each child and helped with the activities.

Other Madison City Schools celebrated Read Across America Day in their own way as depicted in the last 3 photos from Rainbow, Madison and Columbia.

A great day of celebrating reading in Madison City Schools.