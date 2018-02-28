“Harriet Tubman” visits Rainbow students

Rainbow Elementary 5th graders got an interactive history lesson Wednesday on the life of Harriet Tubman.

Fifth grader Sofia Lazo’s grandmother, Mary Willis, dressed up as Tubman to tell Tubman’s life story including with the so-called Underground Railroad that helped free slaves.

Ms. Willis captivated the audience with song and dramatic stories of the movement. The Underground Railroad wasn’t actually a train but a series of secret routes and safe houses created in the early to mid 19th century for African American slaves to escape to the free states and Canada.

She was part of a series of speakers and activities in Madison City Schools in connection with Black History month.