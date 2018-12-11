Group seeks approval for therapy dogs at city schools
Some major presentations were made at the Madison City Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
The local Therapy Partners organization brought two of their working dogs to explain a program for schools to help ease student stresses, anxieties and depression.
Several MCS counselors told the Board that anxieties and depression are on the rise among students both here and nationwide. If the program is approved, visits could begin early next year. The dogs would be in the care of a trained handler and matched specifically to the specific need.
Russ Kennington with Madison Fire & Rescue talked about some new safety kits the department will acquire to donate to schools. The kits include items that can help stabilize wounds from any emergency until medics can arrive.
Kennington said the department plans to raise money from the public for the kits, and provide all training to teachers and school personnel. The kits will be placed in every classroom and common area.