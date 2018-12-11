Group seeks approval for therapy dogs at city schools

Some major presentations were made at the Madison City Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

The local Therapy Partners organization brought two of their working dogs to explain a program for schools to help ease student stresses, anxieties and depression.

Several MCS counselors told the Board that anxieties and depression are on the rise among students both here and nationwide. If the program is approved, visits could begin early next year. The dogs would be in the care of a trained handler and matched specifically to the specific need.