Groundbreaking held for Home 2 Suites by Hilton at Town Madison site

The first business slated to build at the Town Madison site broke ground on Wednesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Home 2 Suites by Hilton, which offers both short-term and extended term options for guests. Developers say this is good for the Madison community because many people work on assignment.

“This is the first new hotel to be built in the city of Madison in 6 years. But it’s only the first. There will be many to come, said developer Louis Breland.

Breland says this is just the first of many businesses headed to the mixed-use development.

The hotel is expected to open in the end of 2018.