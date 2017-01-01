Widgetized Section

God’s Lemonade Stand-The Mind

Is Your Mind Set? What On?

Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. Philippians 4:8

Today I want you to think about what you think about. You may have goals you want to accomplish or stuff you need to be disciplined to do in your daily life. Part of that could be exercise to keep the temple of God, aka your body, in shape. Maybe it is a daily time alone with God. Too much gets in the way and usually Bible reading and prayer take a back seat. Perhaps a task around your home you need to finish. Whatever it is, is necessary in order to gain success to ‘set your mind’ kind of like how Jello is watery until it ‘sets up’ under refrigeration.

An undisciplined mind is on the road for trouble. You have to stay focused. You intentionally have to not let wrong thoughts into your head. It may mean turning off TV. Putting down certain reading material. Choosing different friends. Whatever you need to do the goal is to set your mind on things above or on Christ. Kind of hard to do if your Bible is either gathering dust or worse yet, you don’t own one or can’t find the one you do own. There are many good Bibles and versions out there. I personally like the Life Application Bible in NEw International Version.

Maybe it is time to take a serious look at your schedule and decide you will intentionally focus your mind on good and positive things and get back to loving the Lord or start loving Him if you never really did.

PRAYER: I love you Lord. I don’t like to get wrong junk in my head and I know I need to be constantly aware of the things I think on. I choose to start feeding my mind daily with scripture and not allow the enemy to keep me from it. In Jesus’ name. Amen.