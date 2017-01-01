Widgetized Section

God’s Lemonade Stand- Relax, Be A Kid!

A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Proverbs 17:22

I was at my local park walking and noticed two young children on the playground running, jumping, swinging and having what appeared to be a glorious time. I thought to myself, why don’t adults go swing on the monkey bars or teeter totter? Maybe office places need to install adult playgrounds. Probably help with adult obesity too.

Children don’t have worries and concerns or they shouldn’t let’s say. They frolic, play, laugh, skip and just seem delighted by life. Now granted there are plenty of broken children out there but my point is childlikeness would be a good thing to try to incorporate into your life. Don’t be afraid to laugh, have fun, do something crazy, try something new.

Whatever problems you have today try to let them go, pray and give them over to God. Then get in your car and go find a playground and swing for a few minutes. Might do you good.

PRAYER: Lord help me have childlike trust and faith and also childlike boldness to not be ashamed of you. Help me learn to laugh and play like a child to let my stresses go. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

God’s Lemonade Stand is written by former Madison resident Becky Miller. Her devotions also appear weekly in the Eastern Kentucky Voice newspaper. Becky has been activity writing devotions since being furloughed from Delta Airlines in 2008. She writes a daily devotional which can be subscribed to by going to www.godslemonadestand.blogspot.com and completing the email link or liking her Facebook page by the same name. She can be reached at writemiller2002@yahoo.com or through her God’s Lemonade Stand Facebook page.