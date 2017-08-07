Widgetized Section

God’s Lemonade Stand-Love Demands Action

Love Demands Action

Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7

I know of a few people right now enduring dicey family and extended family situations and my heart aches when they share things with me. Obviously to protect them I can not go into details but sometimes when stuff happens you wonder “why me God” or “why is this happening”? Honestly I don’t know and am puzzled on what is the right solution. How do you counsel or respond to someone with a deep ache or hurt in their heart?