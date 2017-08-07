Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Love Demands Action
Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7
I know of a few people right now enduring dicey family and extended family situations and my heart aches when they share things with me. Obviously to protect them I can not go into details but sometimes when stuff happens you wonder “why me God” or “why is this happening”? Honestly I don’t know and am puzzled on what is the right solution. How do you counsel or respond to someone with a deep ache or hurt in their heart?
In reading the verses for today whatever you may be going through stop and read this verse out loud and think what it means. Then ask yourself if you emulate what the verses are talking about. Sometimes it hurts to keep loving unconditionally but for healing it is necessary.
Keep praying, keep trusting, keep believing. There is a hope and a future for all those who love the Lord. Ask Him to show you what to do in whatever you are going through. Cry out to Him. He cares.
PRAYER: Life is tough at times and interaction with many people can be tricky. You have placed me here Lord to show love, not hate. Be kind, not rude. Give me supernatural ability and strength to know how to endure. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
