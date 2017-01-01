Widgetized Section

God’s Lemonade Stand-Hump Day!

The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him. Psalm 28:7

Yay, it is Wednesday and for those of you with a full time job on Monday through Friday this day is almost like a celebration. You are halfway through and can soon celebrate on Friday. Doesn’t take much to help us celebrate.

I was in Party City recently and you can buy all sorts of things to help create a festive atmosphere for your celebrations. Does it really take streamers, boa’s, funny hats, face paint, and tutu’s to make you smile? Sure those things are nice and so is Wednesday, but where is the real source of your joy and happiness? Hopefully your answered Jesus!

Today before you rush our the door or hurry and read this and skip on over to Facebook stop and spend some time in prayer and read a few scriptures. Start in the book of John in the New Testament. Then go about your day knowing every day is a day to celebrate.

PRAYER: Lord I thank you for your creation. I thank you for loving me. I know many those do not acknowledge you or call those who do a little weird so I pray for them. In Jesus’ name. Amen.