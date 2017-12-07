Girls Basketball Update

Class 7A, No. 2 Sparkman wrapped up last week with a 7-1 record in the young season after a 50-34 win over the visiting sixth-ranked James Clemens in the teams’ Area 8 opener on Dec. 1.

Derienne Black and T.J. Webster led the Senators with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Sparkman coach Patrick Delay said Black and Webster have been part of a balanced attack that features several different players making pivotal contributions each game.

“We play nine kids so it’s kind of hard to single one of them out because they all get in there and get after it,” Delay said. “We started probably four or five different starting lineups so it’s really more of a collective effort as opposed to just one, two or three players.”

Webster led Sparkman with 8.9 points per game entering the contest with James Clemens. Including Webster, the top five players in scoring averaged between 8.9 and 7.8 points. On the defensive end four players led the team with at least 2.1 steals or more led by Deyana Dodd with a 4.6 average. Dodd also led the team in assists with two per game. Sierra McCullough had the team highs in rebounds (4.9) and blocks (1.6).

Delay said the team has avoided significant injuries which has also helped the team early in the season.

“We’ve been lucky,” Delay said. “Just a tweaked ankle here or there.”

Sparkman won a home meeting with Guntersville on Nov. 27 before its game with Clemens. The Senators will travel to Buckhorn on Friday in another Area 8 contest with a home game against Class 6A, No. 1 Hazel Green on Tuesday.

Other girls basketball notes

James Clemens won at Decatur on Nov. 28. Upcoming games include an area matchup at Bob Jones on Friday and a home date with Columbia on Tuesday.

Bob Jones lost at home to Mae Jemison on Nov. 27, beat visiting Columbia on Nov. 28 and fell to area foe Buckhorn on Dec. 1. The Patriots will host Class 6A, No. 8 Austin on Tuesday.

Class 4A, No. 2 Madison Academy opened its Area 14 schedule by winning at Randolph on Nov. 28. The Mustangs will host Guntersville on Saturday and play at Westminster Christian on Monday in an area game.