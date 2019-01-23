Friday’s State of the City Address may have a lot more to offer

Madison Mayor Paul Finley will present this year’s State of the City Address at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Friday night at the gala Connect 2019 event.

This year’s State of the City Address on Jan. 25 by Madison Mayor Paul Finley may hold a little more interest than previous years’ addresses. For almost ten years, the State of City Address has been presented as a gala event called Connect. Held at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center, Connect 2019 promises to hold more interest than usual.

With 2018 being full of developments, such as the ground-breaking for a minor league stadium, progress at the 536-acre Town Madison development, commercial advances in other sections of Madison, and a proposed tax increase for schools, there is a lot to anticipate in the months ahead.

Madison is a city being transformed in a relatively short time frame. By the end of the year, the brand new 2,328-square-foot baseball stadium that seats 5,500 people for the soon-to-be Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball team will be in the final stages of completion.

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Hotel will spend the entire year under construction at Town Madison beside the stadium. The 150-room hotel will also feature several fun amenities.

“Once complete, guests will enjoy multiple Margaritaville branded food and beverage concepts,” an announcement about the upcoming venture said. “Additional amenities will include approximately 3,000 square feet of meeting space, a retail store, and a water park with a lazy river and sand volleyball court.”

Duluth Trading Company recently broke ground in Town Madison and Home2 Suites by Hilton is set to be completed in 2019.

Madison has other areas experiencing rapid growth as well. The Madison City School District has been warning residents for over a year that something will need to be done to answer the astounding student growth rate. Recently, the school board and city council agreed to ask the state legislature to put a tax increase on the ballot this year. If passed the additional money will be used to beef up security throughout the school district, address mental health issues and build new schools.

Mayor Finley will likely address these and other developments in the city’s near future at the Connect 2019 State of the City Address.

Madison residents will learn more about Mayor Finley’s vision for the city in the new year and beyond.

The State of the Address is a formal gala event with a dinner and program. It is hosted each year by the Madison Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say the event celebrates connections between the City of Madison, regional local governments, area businesses, residents, and those interested in investing in and moving to our area. Additionally, Madison seeks to raise awareness of the importance of education and its relationship to growing a strong, thriving local community.

Connect 2019 takes place on Friday, January 25, 2019 in the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 PM with dinner and the program beginning at 7:00 PM.

For ticket information, go to www.madisonalchamber.com.