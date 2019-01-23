Four-member family chosen to represent Madison as the 2019 Family of the Year

Each year, the Family of the Year Committee in Madison recognizes a local family for all their hard work in the community. The family is nominated by their peers and this year the Walker family were selected as the recipients of the award

The Walkers share a love of traveling the world, reading (lots of) books, and serving the community. Caleb and Stephanie Walker and their two sons, Finn and Eliot, are proud to call Madison home and have been very active in the community

Caleb is a Certified Financial Planner with Merrill Lynch, and enjoys swim officiating and sailing. Stephenie is a former librarian and current owner and editor of RocketCityMom.com, and serves as PTA President at Discovery Middle School.

Finn, an 8th grader at DMS, is active in school clubs, is a member of the BJHS swim team, and enjoys sailing and marine biology. Eliot, a 7th grader at DMS, is in the cadet band and enjoys recreational sports and art.

The family has volunteered together for Friends of the Madison Library, Meals on Wheels in Madison, United Way of Madison County, Madison City Schools, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Madison Swim Association, PTAs and the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Although their family philosophy is, “He who does not travel does not know the value of men,” the Walkers’ hearts are always in Madison, so most of all, they enjoy coming home

Established in April of 1996, the Madison Family of the Year (MFOTY) program was formed by the Mayor of the City of Madison to recognize the diversity and richness of family life in Madison. The program is led by a committee of volunteers in the Madison Community

MFOTY recognizes those families in our community that maintain exceptional traits, as well as support activities and programs which make the City of Madison a great place to live. Our families and residents are the foundation of our community’s success, therefore we like to recognize them on an annual basis

A ceremony was held Sunday to unveil the winner and recognize all of the families who were finalists.

Besides the winning family, two other families were chosen as finalists, the Crosswys and the Vaughn family.

Crosswy Family

The Crosswys value supporting each other and working together to better themselves and the community.

Russell is a Systems Engineer at Iron Mountain Solutions, a WatchDOGS volunteer at Rainbow Elementary and an AYSO coach. Jennessa is a Mental Health Therapist at the Enrichment Center, Chair of the Madison City Disability Advocacy Board, and a member of two Madison City Schools’ committees, the RES Counseling and Guidance Advisory Committee, the RES PTA Board, and the Madison 150/AL 200 Committee. She enjoys coaching AYSO and volunteering as a dance judge.

Tyce, is a confident 2nd grader at RES, is an award-winning chess player and enjoys soccer, basketball, hockey, and piano. Wade, a Kindergartner and special education student at RES, has a great sense of humor, plays hockey, and is an incredibly hard worker.

The Crosswy family celebrates hard work and accomplishments together, no matter what form. Their two favorite quotes are: “All children are gifted, they just unwrap their gifts at different times,” and “The Special Needs Journey is not one I planned to take…but I sure do love my tour guide.”



Vaughn Family

The Vaughns enjoy learning and growing, and serving the community through volunteerism and philanthropy. They love to explore Madison’s greenways with their two rescue dogs, go to concerts/events in downtown Madison, travel, and even take piano and Taekwondo lessons together.

Hunter is an aerospace engineer and VP of Engineering Services at Gray Analytics, who enjoys coaching girls’ AYSO soccer. Nancy is an attorney at The Law Office of Nancy Washington Vaughn in Madison, winner of the Girl Scouts’ Woman of Distinction Award in 2018, immediate past-president of the Junior League of Huntsville, and volunteers with Madison City Schools’ committees, Mill Creek Elementary PTA, The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, The Huntsville Library Foundation, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Huntsville Alumnae Chapter, and more.

Mary is in 2nd grade at MCES, appeared in a Fantasy Playhouse show, and enjoys soccer, swimming, and baking sweet treats. This self-described “small but mighty family” believes in “Go Big or Go Home,” and they always strive to do their best in whatever they pursue collectively and individually.