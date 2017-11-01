Former Madison teacher honored during annual Von Braun Memorial dinner

A Madison educator won a prestigious teaching award at the 29th annual Dr. Wernher Von Braun Memorial Dinner this week at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Tammy Thorpe, who recently retired from Madison City Schools, was named Educator of the Year by the National Space Club in Huntsville. The award is presented to an educator who has made an outstanding contribution in grades K-12 in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Ms. Thorpe taught math and science at Heritage Elementary and later at Mill Creek Elementary. She was recognized for her innovative teaching practices and active use of the Alabama Math Science Technology Initiative (AMSTI) program that incorporates STEM activities among its teaching tools.

Ms. Thorpe’s 28-year teaching career included 12 years for Madison City Schools.