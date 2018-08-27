Football Roundup – Week 1

Patriots pull out win in season opener with exciting finish

The Bob Jones cemented the win in their season opener over Christian Brothers with a one-yard scamper by running back Khalil Griffin with less than two seconds left in regulation. Griffin on a cut-back followed a block from 6’6”, 305 pound, senior lineman Artavious Allen.

Place kicker Jacob Fruewald then added the PAT to give the Patriots the win at Madison City Schools Stadium before a roaring crowd.

The TD capped off a 15-play, 93 yard drive. Quarterback Caden Rose kept the drive from stalling by connecting with receiver John-Michael Riley for a 25-yard gain on third down from the Bob Jones 15-yard line. Then he found Dylan Ray for a 27-yard pickup to the Purple Wave 33, with only 45 seconds remaining.

“I got outside and saw about four guys coming at me; there was no way I was running,” said Rose. ‘Dylan Ray,’ called D-Ray by Rose, “has been my guy since middle school. I saw him in the corner and I just threw it up hoping my guy was better than their guy and he was.”

“Just a great win,” said head coach Kevin Rose, “We stayed within one score. I went for it on our own side of the field on 4th and three, which is probably not the most conventional thing to do, but I felt like we needed a spark. We didn’t convert but our defense came out and held them to nothing. I just kept telling the guys we were going to win 17-16.”

Speaking of the winning play, Rose added, “It’s a tough throw, but he’s got the ability to extend a play and keep it going with his feet. He and Dylan have been playing together since they were 10 years old. If we’re going to win or lose a game, I’ll take my chances with those two.”

Rose has successfully defeated the out-of-state opponent three out of four times.

Caden Rose completed 18 of 34 passes for 217 yards, including the 14-yard TD strike to Riley. He also showed his capabilities as a runner adding 14 carries for 68 yards and having a hand in 14 of the Patriots 16 first downs.

Other notable stats include Griffin with nine carries for 54 yards. Fruewald kicked a 27-yard field goal. Tavias Clark recovered two fumbles, and Walter Styles recorded one sack.

Bob Jones will face Mainland (Fla) in the Freedom Bowl in Milton Ga. this Friday at 4 p.m.

Jets show strength, but unable to contain No. 2 ranked Thompson

The final match up of the 2018 Champions Challenge found the No. 10-ranked James Clemens Jets pitted against the second ranked Thompson Warriors at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

Thompson quarterback and Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa led the Warriors to a 38-7 win over the Jets. Tagovailoa threw for an impressive 385 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win.

While Tagovailoa was red hot, James Clemens’ quarterback, senior Jamil Muhammad, caught fire in the second period – directing a 10-play, 82-yard drive delivering a 16-yard TD pass to Austin McGhee as the clock struck zero to cut the lead to 28-7. Muhammad was 11-of-13 in the first two quarters for 193 yards and finished 17-of-25 for 242 yards. Dylan Blackburn rushed for 76 yards on 15 carries and McGhee had six catches for 80 yards. Trevor Hunziker added five receptions for 78 yards.

Coach Wade Waldrop’s punter Drew Blackwell averaged 39.3 yards on six punts.

Defensively, Jaylin Grigsby and Zach Hopkins had 11 tackles each for the Jets. Gage Motes had 13 stops, David Douglas and Sam Reynolds added eight each for Thompson.

Next up the JC jets will host Clay-Chalkville Aug. 30 in their home opener. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

Mustangs swept by Blue Tornadoes, to play home opener on Friday

Madison Academy’s trip to face the touted McCallie (TN) Blue Tornados ended in disappointment as the Mustangs fell, 42-14, in their first outing of the season.

The Mustangs found themselves behind early as McCallie running back BJ Harris scored twice from 11 and 9 yards out. Then the Mustangs offense came to life as all-purpose sensation Kyle Minor hauled in a 61-yard reception from quarterback Luke Nail. Two plays later Daniel Brent punched it in from two yards out to cut the lead in half.

The Blue Tornado rushing attack proved to be too much as Harris capped off the second quarter with two more scores and led at the half 35-7.

The Mustangs scored a late touchdown as Avery Seaton came in for Nail and found Minor on a 6-yard strike to cut the lead to 42-14. That’s as close as MA would get as they watched their season opener slip through their hands as time expired.

Madison Academy finished the night with 228 yards of total offense, with only 73 of those rushing. Minor put up 141 all purpose yards receiving and returning kicks.

“I thought our effort was good in spots. We started off well in the first quarter, but got a little lax when they started sticking it to us,” said MA head coach Grant Reynolds. “I thought we finished well and hopefully we learned that playing a good football team makes you better. So, down the road when we get in a playoff atmosphere we’ve seen stuff like this and we’ll be prepared.”

Next up: Madison Academy plays host to Lawerence County in their home opener.