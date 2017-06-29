Widgetized Section

First ever carfentanil death reported in Madison County

The Madison County Coroner’s office confirms the first Carfentanil death of 2017.

The synthetic opioid is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

“It has no human use whatsoever and it’s used as a large mammal and frequently an elephant tranquilizer,” Tyler Berryhill, Madison County Deputy Coroner.

He said he isn’t sure exactly how the deadly drug came to Madison County, but said it wasn’t made here.

“Usually a lot of this stuff that we’re seeing now with the synthetic fentanyl is being shipped into the country from countries such as China, that are producing the synthetics,” Berryhill said.

http://whnt.com/2017/06/29/first-even-carfentanil-death-reported-in-madison-county/