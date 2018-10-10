First annual 50+ Boomers and Seniors Generations Halloween Expo planned

Madison Parks and Recreation is planning its first annual 50+ Boomers and Seniors Generations Halloween Expo for Oct. 30 from 9-12 at Dublin Park Gym in Madison.

“With 25 local exhibitors signed up it is sure to be a wonderful community event you will not want to miss,” said Robin Watson, who is coordinating the event.

The event is free to the public with free parking. Exhibitors will be passing out prizes and candy, as well as useful health and wellness information. Drawings will be held for wonderful door prizes throughout the event.

“We are also encouraging attendees to dress up for the costume contest,” Watson said. “Publix gift cards are prizes will be given for best costumes.”

Watson also said that all of the exhibitors are joining in the fun Halloween theme. The exhibitor booths will be festive.

Plan to stop by the event to trick or treat for candy, prizes, and useful health and wellness information as well as community resource services. Huntsville Hospital will be set up outside with their Mobile Medical Unit. They will provide free biometric screenings.

The Madison Senior Center will be displaying the activities it offers for seniors in Madison and the surrounding areas. The Madison Parks and Recreation department will also be giving out information on all its exciting events and activities.