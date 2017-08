Fight forces Insanity Complex to close early over weekend

Insanity Skate Complex was forced to shut down over the weekend after reports of a fight broke out. There have been a lot of questions flying around about what happened and many people have reached out to us for answers.

We spoke with the complex’s general manager Brenda Buschmann to get them. “Apparently what happened was, about 10:30 Saturday night a fight broke out. It appears to be more of a confrontation than fight,” Buschmann explained.

