Fantasy Playhouse to present Lyle the Crocodile, at the VBC Playhouse Oct 12-21

The Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater will be presenting Lyle the Crocodile. The family-friendly musical centers on the Primms family after they discover a crocodile in their bathtub! Lyle the Crocodile is no ordinary reptile but that doesn’t stop nasty neighbor Mr. Grumps from wanting to banish him to the zoo!

You and your family will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the show at the VBC Playhouse.

Friday, October 12 @12 PM

Saturday, October 13 @ 1:30 PM & 5 PM

Sunday, October 14 @ 1:30 PM & 5 PM

Friday, October 19 @ 12 PM

Saturday, October 20 @ 1:30 PM & 5 PM

Sunday, October 21 @ 1:30 PM & 5 PM

You can purchase tickets online, by calling 256-530-6829, or by visiting the Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater at 3312 Long Ave SW.

Attendees are asked to allow for extra time for parking due to construction at the VBC.