Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy to present Freedom Riders

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy Presents:



FREEDOM RIDERS

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy (FPCTA) announces the debut of its in-school touring program with “Freedom Riders” by Tom Quinn. FPCTA invites schools to bring live professional theatre to their campuses to teach civil rights history to students 6th – 12th grade.

Set in 1961, “Freedom Riders” follows two young women from Harvard as they try to decide if they should join the Freedom Rides of the 1960s. Along the way, they meet Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Bobby Kennedy, Theodore Roosevelt, W.E.B. Dubois, and others who fought both for and against America’s struggle for Civil Rights. Four performers bring this struggle alive through the words of historical figures, song, and recreations.



Freedom Riders was written in the fall of 1999 and premiered with the Walnut Street Theatre’s Touring Outreach Company in 2000. Speaking on his inspiration behind the play, playwright Tom Quinn said, “I wanted students to experience that one person really makes a difference. I met that one person when I was 17 years old in 1986. Rosa Parks came to my high school and I sat next to her at breakfast. I asked her why she did it (refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955) and she smiled at me and said, “I was tired.” I understood the Civil Rights movement at that moment and me hope with Freedom Riders is that young people can get a sense of just how powerful they can be.”





For booking information contact Education Director Candice Cooper via email candice.cooper@fantasyplayhouse.com or by calling 256-539-6829.Title 1 Schools may be eligible for subsidized rates.



