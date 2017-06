Family identifies the Madison County teen killed in bus crash

Family members have identified the Madison County teen killed in a bus crash. The bus from a church in northwest Madison County was headed to the Atlanta airport for a mission trip to Botswana.

Late Thursday, the Harmening family held a news conference in which they revealed their daughter, Sarah, died in the church bus accident. http://whnt.com/2017/06/08/the-family-of-the-deceased-victim-in-the-atlanta-bus-crash-hosts-press-conference/