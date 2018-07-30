Events this week

ONGOING

ALAN SHUPTRINE: THE SERPENTINE CHAIN

Through August 5

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

(256) 535-4350

Website: http://hsvmuseum.org/alan-shuptrine-the-serpentine-chain/

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

Through August 4

EarlyWorks Children’s Museum

404 Madison Street

(256) 564-8100

Website: http://www.earlyworks.com/dog-days-of-summer/

GARDENS OF MYTH

Through October 31

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

(256) 830-4447

Website: http://hsvbg.org/seasonal-festivals/#Myth

MATH ALIVE!

Through September 3,

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

(256) 837-3400

www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2018-05-26/mathalive

THE PURDY BUTTERFLY HOUSE

Through September 30

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

(256) 830-4447

Website: http://hsvbg.org

WEDNESDAY

DUELING PIANOS

Recurring weekly on Wednesday

From: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

A.M. Booth’s Lumberyard

601 Meridian Street

www.amboothslumberyard.com/calendar/

FIRST WEDNESDAY CAR SHOW

Recurring monthly on the 1st Wednesday

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/pg/VOPnewhomes/events/

THURSDAY

BIERGARTEN

Through October 18

Recurring weekly on Thursday

4:30 – 7:30 pm

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.

Website: http://www.rocketcenter.com/Biergarten

Visit the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Saturn V Hall in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration* for the German Biergarten, featuring authentic German cuisine crafted by renowned chefs David Oreskovich and Jason Williams.

ARTS ON EUSTIS

Recurring weekly on Thursday

From: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

208 Eustis Avenue, Huntsville

No admission charged

Arts Huntsville is joining the Greene Street Market to feature eight new artists each week for viewing and shopping.

GREENE STREET MARKET AT NATIVITY

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Oct 3 – 6 pm, May – Aug 4 – 8 pm, Sep 4 – 7 pm,

Downtown Huntsville

Eustis Avenue from Greene Street to Southside Square

(256) 682-4429

No admission charged

Website: www.facebook.com/The-Greene-Street-Market-at-Nativity-199822090052758/

CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD

Recurring weekly on Thursday

From: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM

208 Eustis Avenue

Start the weekend early with monthly concerts in the courtyard of the historic Church of the Nativity in downtown huntsville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and arrive early to take in the Greene Street Market and Arts on Eustis.

THURSDAY NIGHT SWING

Recurring weekly on Thursday

Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm

Flying Monkey Theatre

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 533-0399

Website: www.lowemill.net

UNDER THE LIGHTS

Recurring weekly on Thursday

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton Avenue, Huntsville

Enjoy local musicians in front of UG White and Sam & Greg’s while you shop, dine and play in historic downtown Huntsville.

WEEKEND

SUMMER MUSICAL – “SEUSSICAL”

July 27 – August 4

VBC Playhouse

Huntsville Community Chorus Musical Theater

“Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper

“Seussical” is fun for the whole family!

July 27 through August 4

Matinees and Evening Performances

www.thechorus.org

BATTLE OF THE FOOD TRUCK ALL-STARS – Brunch Edition

Recurring monthly on the 1st Saturday

Downtown Huntsville

100 Northside Square

No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.

ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Village of Providence

7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102

No admission charged

BREAKFAST TROLLEY TOUR

Recurring weekly on Saturday

10:00 AM

Alabama Constitution Village

109 Gates Avenue

(256) 535-6564

Admission charged, reservations recommended.

Website: http://www.earlyworks.com

MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon

Trinity Baptist Church parking lot

1088 Hughes Road

(256) 656-7841

No admission charged

Website: http://www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com

PLANETARIUM SHOW

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Monte Sano State Park

(256) 539-0316

Website: http://vbas.org/

SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Recurring weekly on Monday

From: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Big Spring Park

No admission charged

Website: http://www.artshuntsville.org/concerts-in-the-park/

SOUNDS OF SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

August 4

7:00 PM

Campus No. 805 S.R. Butler Green

2620 Clinton Avenue

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/events/1314672188676573/