Events this week
ONGOING
ALAN SHUPTRINE: THE SERPENTINE CHAIN
Through August 5
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 535-4350
Website: http://hsvmuseum.org/alan-shuptrine-the-serpentine-chain/
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
Through August 4
EarlyWorks Children’s Museum
404 Madison Street
(256) 564-8100
Website: http://www.earlyworks.com/dog-days-of-summer/
GARDENS OF MYTH
Through October 31
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
(256) 830-4447
Website: http://hsvbg.org/seasonal-festivals/#Myth
MATH ALIVE!
Through September 3,
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
(256) 837-3400
www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2018-05-26/mathalive
THE PURDY BUTTERFLY HOUSE
Through September 30
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
(256) 830-4447
Website: http://hsvbg.org
WEDNESDAY
DUELING PIANOS
Recurring weekly on Wednesday
From: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
A.M. Booth’s Lumberyard
601 Meridian Street
www.amboothslumberyard.com/calendar/
FIRST WEDNESDAY CAR SHOW
Recurring monthly on the 1st Wednesday
Village of Providence
7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/pg/VOPnewhomes/events/
THURSDAY
BIERGARTEN
Through October 18
Recurring weekly on Thursday
4:30 – 7:30 pm
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.
Website: http://www.rocketcenter.com/Biergarten
Visit the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Saturn V Hall in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration* for the German Biergarten, featuring authentic German cuisine crafted by renowned chefs David Oreskovich and Jason Williams.
ARTS ON EUSTIS
Recurring weekly on Thursday
From: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
208 Eustis Avenue, Huntsville
No admission charged
Arts Huntsville is joining the Greene Street Market to feature eight new artists each week for viewing and shopping.
GREENE STREET MARKET AT NATIVITY
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Oct 3 – 6 pm, May – Aug 4 – 8 pm, Sep 4 – 7 pm,
Downtown Huntsville
Eustis Avenue from Greene Street to Southside Square
(256) 682-4429
No admission charged
Website: www.facebook.com/The-Greene-Street-Market-at-Nativity-199822090052758/
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD
Recurring weekly on Thursday
From: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM
208 Eustis Avenue
Start the weekend early with monthly concerts in the courtyard of the historic Church of the Nativity in downtown huntsville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and arrive early to take in the Greene Street Market and Arts on Eustis.
THURSDAY NIGHT SWING
Recurring weekly on Thursday
Times: Beginner/core lesson 6:30-7:30 pm, intermediate/exploring lesson 7:30 – 8:30 pm, open dancing 8:30 – 10 pm
Flying Monkey Theatre
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 533-0399
Website: www.lowemill.net
UNDER THE LIGHTS
Recurring weekly on Thursday
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton Avenue, Huntsville
Enjoy local musicians in front of UG White and Sam & Greg’s while you shop, dine and play in historic downtown Huntsville.
WEEKEND
SUMMER MUSICAL – “SEUSSICAL”
July 27 – August 4
VBC Playhouse
Huntsville Community Chorus Musical Theater
“Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper
“Seussical” is fun for the whole family!
July 27 through August 4
Matinees and Evening Performances
www.thechorus.org
BATTLE OF THE FOOD TRUCK ALL-STARS – Brunch Edition
Recurring monthly on the 1st Saturday
Downtown Huntsville
100 Northside Square
No admission charged. Food and drink for purchase.
ARTISAN’S AND FARMER’S MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Village of Providence
7 Towne Center Drive, NW; Suite 102
No admission charged
BREAKFAST TROLLEY TOUR
Recurring weekly on Saturday
10:00 AM
Alabama Constitution Village
109 Gates Avenue
(256) 535-6564
Admission charged, reservations recommended.
Website: http://www.earlyworks.com
MADISON CITY FARMERS MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Apr – Sep 8:00 AM – Noon, Oct/Nov 9:00 AM – Noon
Trinity Baptist Church parking lot
1088 Hughes Road
(256) 656-7841
No admission charged
Website: http://www.madisoncityfarmersmarket.com
PLANETARIUM SHOW
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Doors open at 7 pm, program at 7:30 pm
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium
Monte Sano State Park
(256) 539-0316
Website: http://vbas.org/
SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
From: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
CONCERTS IN THE PARK
Recurring weekly on Monday
From: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
Big Spring Park
No admission charged
Website: http://www.artshuntsville.org/concerts-in-the-park/
SOUNDS OF SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
August 4
7:00 PM
Campus No. 805 S.R. Butler Green
2620 Clinton Avenue
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/events/1314672188676573/