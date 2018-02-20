Empty Bowl Dinner fundraiser to help the hungry in Madison and Triana

You can come to Insanity Skate Park on Hughes Road, Feb. 22, anytime between 4 and 8 p.m., and enjoy a simple meal to help feed the hungry in the Madison and Triana area. Your donation gets you a locally handcrafted soup bowl and a basic, but wonderful dinner consisting of your choice of soups/chili plus bread, dessert and a drink. The bowl goes home with you as an unspoken reminder that somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty. This event benefits the food pantry and homelessness prevention programs at Inside-Out Ministries, an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charity in Madison. Information at www.inside-outministries.org and by calling 256-325-5193.