Duluth Trading Company breaks ground in Madison

Popular clothing brand is first retailer to join Margaritaville, luxury apartments, and more in rapidly developing Town Madison Development

The Breland Companies and local leaders today broke ground on a new retail location for Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. Duluth Trading Company is the newest member of Town Madison – a 563-acre modern, walkable, urban community. Located near the recently announced minor league baseball stadium, the Duluth Trading Company store will open in a 15,000 square foot retail building in 2019. Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, a national property development firm, is the project developer for Duluth Trading in Madison, Alabama.

“As we develop Town Madison, we are looking to bring new top-quality stores, restaurants and experiences to Madison. Duluth fits that bill,” said Louis Breland of The Breland Companies. “With Duluth as Town Madison’s first retail partner, we have found yet another teammate that adds to our live-work-play philosophy, and we look forward to a great relationship for years to come.”

“Town Madison in North Alabama is the perfect site and market for a very strong growing retailer like Duluth Trading,” said Jay Moore of Oppidan Investment Company. “Working in high quality, regional mixed use development areas in one of the fastest growing markets in the nation is what we do best, and Oppidan couldn’t be happier to be a part of the team.”

Duluth Trading Company is a rapidly growing Wisconsin-based retailer that offers workwear and casual apparel to men and women. Known for its quirky national advertisements, Duluth’s latest brick-and-mortar venture to the Madison community offers shoppers the opportunity to get to know the brand in-person, test and try on the highly rated apparel and experience Duluth’s take on Midwest hospitality firsthand. Currently, the closest Duluth Trading Company locations are in Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio. Duluth Trading Company will open an additional Alabama location in the City of Hoover in 2019.

“Duluth Trading Company’s innovative products and infectious marketing will feel right at home here in Madison County,” said Dale W. Strong, Madison County Commission Chairman. “We have worked hard to attract quality businesses that offer opportunities and jobs to North Alabama, and a quality name like Duluth just adds another star to our County. The County enjoys our collaboration with The Breland Companies and the positive economic momentum it brings to our region.”

“The City of Madison strives to bring fresh ideas and new options to our residents, and we couldn’t be more proud to serve as one of Duluth Trading Company’s locations,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley. “Their lifestyle brand offers a new, engaging experience for shoppers at Town Madison and our entire region. Our team will continue to work to bring more new neighbors for our exciting new partner.”

About Town Madison

Developed by the Breland Companies and spanning over 563 acres along Interstate I-565 in the City of Madison, Town Madison is a regional mixed-use development that will soon be home to over 1,000,000 square feet of new retail, restaurant and entertainment venues as well as 700,000 square feet of office space and 700 new hotel rooms. Over $200 million in new projects have now been announced or broken ground in Town Madison including a multi-use minor league baseball stadium, Home2Suites hotel, 280 units of luxury apartments and 300 single family residential homes along with Town Center retail and office opportunities following a New Urbanist design by DPZ Partners and Andres Duany. www.townmadison.com