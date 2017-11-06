Downtown Rescue Mission requesting turkey donations

Every year, Downtown Rescue Mission helps the

homeless and families in need during the Thanksgiving holidays.

To serve those families in the community who can’t afford to purchase a traditional

Thanksgiving Meal, the Mission will prepare boxes filled with items needed to prepare a

Thanksgiving Meal, such as a frozen turkey, stuffing, green beans, yams, fruit

cocktail, and rolls. The Mission expects to give out 1,000 turkey boxes this year to help families in

need.

Families must sign up to receive the turkey boxes on Monday, November 6, 2017 and

Tuesday, November 7, 2017. The Mission will accept 200 registrations at each session on both

days. The sessions are first come-first served and the times are, 9-11 am and 1-3 pm each day.

The turkey boxes will be handed out to those that registered on Monday, November 20, 2017 and

Tuesday, November 21, 2017, after a special service in the Chapel.

This year, the Downtown Rescue Mission has an urgent need for 10-12 pound turkey donations.

Turkeys may be packaged fresh or frozen, and can be dropped off at the Mission’s main campus,

located at 1400 Evangel Drive, Huntsville, AL 35810. All turkeys must be donated on or before

November 16, 2017. Monetary donations to be used toward the purchase of turkeys, can be made in

person, by mail, or at downtownrescuemission.org and are greatly appreciated.