Widgetized Section

Downtown Rescue Mission celebrates groundbreaking of Owen’s House

The Downtown Rescue Mission celebrated the ground breaking for a new Women & Children’s Building on Thursday.

The Mission has seen an unprecedented growth in the number of homeless women, children, and families served. As a result, there is a need for new and larger housing facilities for homeless women, children, and families. The situation among homeless women, children, and families is tragic, but one that the Huntsville community can ease by providing opportunities for positive change to take place in this new home for hope.

“The new separate facility on our existing property will serve as a homeless shelter and recovery program center for single women and mothers with children. Additional goals are to provide housing for single moms with teenage boys and single fathers with children, and to provide emergency shelter for families who have been displaced. The new construction of an approximately 30,000 square foot facility on a vacant portion of our existing property will provide emergency shelter, recovery program housing, and transitional housing for homeless women and children. Once built, the new facility would also allow the opening of space in our current facility to expand our programs for homeless men in transition after completing the recovery program,” explained Keith Overholt, CEO/President of the Downtown Rescue Mission. Lisa Davis Young, Sr. Director of Development shared, “This ground breaking is the culmination of a journey of faith and the beginning of a new home for hope for the women and children of our community.”

About the Downtown Rescue Mission

The Downtown Rescue Mission is a nonprofit organization serving the homeless and recovering men, women & children living throughout northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. For more than 41 years, we have saved numerous lives and have had a profound impact on thousands of others by providing Christ-filled, recovery programs and compassionate services to those in desperate need. For more information on the Downtown Rescue Mission, please visit www.downtownrescuemission.org or call 256.536.2441.