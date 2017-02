Discovery Middle School makes positive atmosphere “stick” during Random Acts of Kindness Week

Students involved in Discovery Middle School’s Kindness Society spent a portion of Wednesday morning writing positive, inspiring messages on sticky notes to place on their classmates’ lockers. This is one of the activities the society is organizing during Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Seventh grader Elizabeth Robertson is one of the students whose kindness shines from the inside out.

