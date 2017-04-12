Widgetized Section

Discovery Middle School honors children in military-connected families

MADISON, Ala. – More than 200 students at Discovery Middle School serve our country by supporting their parent in the military. Throughout the month, educators are celebrating students like eighth grader Emily Schnabel.

“My dad is in the Army,” Schnabel said. “I have moved eight times, 13 different schools.”

Schnabel is enjoying her last year of supporting other military-connected students before her family moves to Italy.

“From experience, I have been in [Student 2 Student] since sixth grade and I have moved lots of different places,” Schnabel said of her involvement. “If it wasn’t for S2S I don’t think I would feel as welcomed here, and that’s why I started becoming a part of it, because I know how it feels to move a lot and make new friends.” http://whnt.com/2017/04/12/discovery-middle-school-honors-children-in-military-connected-families-this-month/