Discovery earns coveted distinguished school award in “Project Lead The Way”

Discovery Middle in Madison has earned the Project Lead the Way Distinguished School Award for 2017-18.

The PLTW recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in PLTW programs.

Discovery Middle is the only school in Alabama to receive this honor for the 2017-18 school year.

Project Lead the Way provides curriculum in computer science, engineering and biomedical science. The courses are designed to teach students not only technical skills, but also how to actively problem-solve, cultivate critical thinking skills, communicate more effecitvely and collaborate successfully with peers.

Project Lead the Way classes offered at Discovery Middle include Flight & Space, Computer Science for Innovators & Makers, APP Creators, Medical Detectives, Design and Modeling, and Automation and Robotics. The school plans to also add Energy & the Environment and Magic of Electrons classes for next school year.

Project Lead the Way teacjhers at DMS have undergone extensive training through PLTW in order to teach the rigorous curriculum. Each specific course requires that the teacher complete a minimum of 40 hours of professional development in order to be certified to teach the curriculum. This training is completed during the summer at institutions around the United States.

PLTW teachers at Discovery include Matt Brewer who teaches the Automation and Robotics, and the Design and Modeling class, Laura Collins (Computer Science for Innovators & Makers and also App Creators), Freddie Griffin (Flight & Space and Medical Detectives), and David Sippel (Medical Detectives).

Each teacher is fully dedicated to providing students the best possible educational experience through PLTW.